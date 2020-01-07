Pamela Anderson Shares Sexy Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson heated things up on Instagram with a recent picture.

The worldwide modeling sensation posted a scandalous photo of herself in a white top for everybody to see, and it’s not tough on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, would I say it’s the wildest shot we’ve ever seen out of Anderson? Most certainly not. It’s not even close to being on that level. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

However, it’s still pretty damn good. Give it a look below. You’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:47pm PST

It’s never a bad thing whenever Anderson is out here dropping absolute heat for her fans around the world. It’s always fun to see. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who doesn’t believe me, here are a few more times she impressed us all online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 28, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 26, 2019 at 8:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 13, 2019 at 9:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 18, 2019 at 7:40am PST