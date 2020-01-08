Antje Utgaard Wears Bikini In Awesome Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Antje Utgaard gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram picture.

Utgaard, who has 1.7 million followers on the social media platform, posted a photo of herself in an orange bikini for people to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, it might not be the wildest snap we’ve ever seen out of Utgaard, but it’s still more than good enough to demand your attention. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Jan 7, 2020 at 10:19am PST

What are we all thinking about this one from Utgaard? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire photo, and you’re a fool if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Dec 30, 2019 at 10:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Nov 11, 2019 at 10:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Oct 16, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Sep 20, 2019 at 9:47am PDT