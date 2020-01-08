Antje Utgaard Wears Bikini In Awesome Instagram Picture
Antje Utgaard gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram picture.
Utgaard, who has 1.7 million followers on the social media platform, posted a photo of herself in an orange bikini for people to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Now, it might not be the wildest snap we've ever seen out of Utgaard, but it's still more than good enough to demand your attention.
Give it a look below. You won't be disappointed at all.
What are we all thinking about this one from Utgaard? I'm thinking that's the definition of a fire photo, and you're a fool if you disagree.
While you're here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her amazing pictures.
