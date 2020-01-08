Kim Kardashian Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kim Kardashian absolutely torched the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 39-year-old reality star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the racy snap wearing nothing more than a tan-colored bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about where the picture was taken and simply captioned it, “A little late but Happy New Year.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 8, 2020 at 7:50am PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a green metallic bikini and looking sensational! Check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 16, 2019 at 3:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 1, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 30, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2019 at 9:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 28, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT