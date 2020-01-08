Zoë Kravitz Poses Nude For ELLE Magazine

share on facebook tweet this

Actress Zoë Kravitz posed nude for ELLE magazine’s February cover shoot.

The cover photo was shared Wednesday to ELLE’s Instagram account.

Kravitz appeared in the photo completely nude and only wearing a Sophie Buhai headband, a Prada necklace, and a green nail polish mani pedi.

Another black and white shot for the magazine shows Kravitz in a black bra with puffy sleeves holding pearls in her hand.

These photos of the “Big Little Lies” actress are phenomenal.

The actress also posed naked with a peach in her mouth.

She’s strikingly beautiful and has an amazing body, but she didn’t always feel that way.

“I didn’t feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing,” Kravitz said in her profile for ELLE. “I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly.”

The pressure led her to become bulimic, but she’s past that now.

“I’m okay now,” she said. “But I am very vigilant. It’s a disease, and I never let myself forget that.”