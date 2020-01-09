Hailey Bieber Heats Things Up With Racy Black Bikini Shot
Hailey Bieber definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a racy bikini shot on Instagram from her latest shoot for V magazine’s 2020 calendar.
The 23-year-old supermodel looked absolutely stunning in a black-and-white snap as she posed with her back to the camera wearing little more than a white t-shirt and black two-piece swimsuit bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Miss November @vmagazine calendar shot by my girl @zoeygrossman.” ”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
