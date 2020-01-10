Britney Spears Shares Fire Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Britney Spears nuked Instagram with a recent post.
The American-born singing sensation posted two bikini photos of herself, and I can promise each will put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We all know what Spears is capable of online, but it’s certainly been a minute or two since she last cut it loose. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
This post is all the proof he’ll ever need to know how great she is. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking about this crazy post from Spears? I’m thinking it’s the definition of a fire post, and there’s no other way to spin it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Britney! Well done. Now, let’s all take a gander at a few more of her pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram