Hannah Ferguson Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot
Hannah Ferguson absolutely torched the internet Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot from her latest shoot for a 2020 calendar for V magazine.
The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked truly amazing as she posed for the racy black-and-white shot wearing no top and just cut-0ff ripped jean shorts. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Miss May for @vmagazine calendar 2020!!! much love @zoeygrossman @charlesvarenne @erinparsonsmakeup @panosphair #stephengan.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking an orange one-piece suit and looking sensational.
Not too mention, a handful of from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss!
