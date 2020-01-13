Kylie Jenner Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Gold Lingerie Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kylie Jenner absolutely torched the internet Monday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping gold lingerie shots with her millions of followers.

The 22-year-old reality star looked truly amazing as she posed for the racy snaps wearing a satin, lace underwear set with a matching bra while tangled up in a rope. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “tangled.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking nothing but lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in GQ magazine that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

