Kylie Jenner Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Gold Lingerie Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Kylie Jenner absolutely torched the internet Monday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping gold lingerie shots with her millions of followers.

The 22-year-old reality star looked truly amazing as she posed for the racy snaps wearing a satin, lace underwear set with a matching bra while tangled up in a rope. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “tangled.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:10am PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking nothing but lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 29, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 19, 2019 at 11:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 14, 2019 at 11:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in GQ magazine that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT