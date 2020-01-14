Joan Smalls Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Clip
Joan Smalls hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie clip on Instagram from her latest shoot with her millions of followers.
The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the video wearing little more than a matching black bra and underwear set with black tights. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Lemme see @savagexfenty #valentinesday Ready #savagexadamselman.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking red lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram