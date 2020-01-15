Casi Davis Wears Tiny Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Casi Davis destroyed Instagram with a recent snap.

Davis, who is a major fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a tiny silver bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see at The Smoke Room. It’s what we’re great at, and this one from Davis didn’t let us down. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:16pm PST

What are we all thinking on this one from Davis? I think it’s another classic example of how Davis is an absolute star. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, none of us should be surprised. Burning up the web is what she does best! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Jan 9, 2020 at 2:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Dec 17, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Dec 1, 2019 at 5:57pm PST