Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Bikini In Incredible Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kim Kardashian recently cut loose on Instagram with a wild shot.

The reality TV superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy pink bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the spicy picture, “Always packing.” I think her fans can get behind that if it means more photos like this one. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

My friends, that’s how you break the internet when it comes to Instagram content. That photo has more than two million likes! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s simply an absurd amount, and it’s a great example of why Kardashian is such a star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Viki Odintcova Wears A Bikini In Great Instagram Picture
Charlotte McKinney Goes Topless In Stunning Maxim Instagram Picture
Jayde Nicole Drops Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram
Kate Bock Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram