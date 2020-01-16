Candice Swanepoel Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Candice Swanepoel hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping black swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a racy black one-piece swimsuit with her back to the camera.

She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it "Harper's Bazaar."

The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a colorful bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

