Myla Dalbesio Torches Internet With Racy Black Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Myla Dalbesio absolutely did her very best to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a racy black lingerie shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the revealing snap wearing a black lace bra and black lace slip.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the great post was from and simply captioned it, “#batoutofhell (shot by @francestulkhart).” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

