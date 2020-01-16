Myla Dalbesio Torches Internet With Racy Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Myla Dalbesio absolutely did her very best to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a racy black lingerie shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the revealing snap wearing a black lace bra and black lace slip. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the great post was from and simply captioned it, “#batoutofhell (shot by @francestulkhart).” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Jan 16, 2020 at 9:42am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Dec 28, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Oct 7, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Oct 5, 2019 at 3:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Aug 3, 2019 at 6:43am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Jul 11, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on May 8, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on May 8, 2019 at 5:50am PDT