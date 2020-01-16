Selena Gomez Celebrates First Album Release In 4 Years With New Ink. Check It Out

share on facebook tweet this

Selena Gomez got everyone’s attention Thursday when she showed off how she was celebrating the release of her first album in four years with new ink.

The 27-year-old pop singer looked just as gorgeous as ever in the clip she posted on Instagram for her millions of followers showing her rocking a neck tattoo that read, “Rare” in cursive. The post was noted by Page Six.

She captioned the post, “Did it again @bangbangnyc rare.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

The tattoo is the same name of the title track from her first album that has come out in four years. Fans couldn’t help but notice the similarity of the lyrics in “Rare” to her high profile romance with ex-Justin Bieber. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“It feels like you don’t care / Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare? / Always there / You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair,” the “Wolves” hitmaker sings in the chorus.

“I don’t have it all / I’m not claiming to / But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah / And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there / To tell me I’m rare / To make me feel rare,” the lyrics went on.

It all comes after the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker revealed in a recent interview with Billboard that she was “kind of a mess” while writing the number one hit track.

“It was really difficult for me,” Gomez explained. “And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing.”

“It was actually fun for me — I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well,” she added. “And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.”