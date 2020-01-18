Demi Rose Wears Black Lingerie In Stunning Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Rose had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Rose, who is a major fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in black lingerie and red boots for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In terms of unreal content on the internet today, I think there’s a very high chance this one from Rose will be right at the top. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose ???? (@demirosemawby) on Jan 16, 2020 at 3:16pm PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire picture, and you’d have to be insane to disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her amazing pictures. You’re going to like them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose ???? (@demirosemawby) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose ???? (@demirosemawby) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:13pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose ???? (@demirosemawby) on Dec 30, 2019 at 10:24am PST