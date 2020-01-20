Anne De Paula Wins Day With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Anne De Paula hands down won the day Monday when she shared a racy white swimsuit shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a white suit with a white cropped sweater for her latest shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about who it was for and simply captioned it with three white puffy cloud emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a revealing green swimsuit while looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

