Anne De Paula Wins Day With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

Anne De Paula hands down won the day Monday when she shared a racy white swimsuit shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a white suit with a white cropped sweater for her latest shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about who it was for and simply captioned it with three white puffy cloud emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:35pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a revealing green swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Oct 21, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Sep 29, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Sep 4, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 29, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 12, 2019 at 7:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 27, 2019 at 11:14am PDT