Pamela Anderson Drops Sexy Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Pamela Anderson didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent post.

Anderson, who is one of the most famous women to ever live, dropped a photo of herself in a see-through outfit for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

My friends, this one is absolutely wild, and it didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice. I know that because it has thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

What are we all thinking about this shot from Anderson? I’m thinking it’s a perfect example of how incredible she is online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There’s no debate about it. She’s a star, and the photo above is a perfect example of why. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Pamela Anderson Shares Sexy Picture On Instagram For Her Fans
Kelsey Merritt Shares Incredible Bikini Picture On Instagram
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Bikini In Incredible Instagram Picture
Charlotte McKinney Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram