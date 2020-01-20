Rita Ora Shares Several Incredible Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Rita Ora did her best to burn down the internet with a recent post.

Ora, who is one of the most famous singers on the planet, posted several photos of herself wearing a swimsuit for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Every single one of these snaps is straight fire, and you’re not going to want to miss any of them. I can promise you that much. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them all a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

What are we all thinking about these pictures from Ora? I think they’re all an example of how amazing she can be online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Ora! Well done! Now, let’s all take a look at a few more of her fire pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Pamela Anderson Shares Sexy Picture On Instagram For Her Fans
Kelsey Merritt Shares Incredible Bikini Picture On Instagram
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Bikini In Incredible Instagram Picture
Charlotte McKinney Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram