Bella Hadid Stuns As She Goes Braless And Topless On Runway In Paris

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out braless and topless on the runway in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was quite the vision wearing little more than a white and black striped jacket with no top or bra and matching pants as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back in a pony tail and black and taupe high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite unforgettable with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a blue jean two-piece suit while looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Dec 31, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Dec 13, 2019 at 10:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:56am PST