Bella Hadid Stuns As She Goes Braless And Topless On Runway In Paris

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Bella Hadid definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out braless and topless on the runway in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was quite the vision wearing little more than a white and black striped jacket with no top or bra and matching pants as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back in a pony tail and black and taupe high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite unforgettable with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a blue jean two-piece suit while looking sensational!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

