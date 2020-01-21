Brittney Palmer Shares Incredible Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Brittney Palmer got things going on Instagram with a recent post.

Palmer posted a photo of herself in her uniform for UFC 246, and it’s a straight fire picture from one of our favorite women. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the most scandalous or revealing shot we’ve ever seen out of Palmer? No, but it’s still pretty impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I can promise you that much. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Palmer is one of the best in the game when it comes to burning up the web, and there’s plenty of proof to back up that fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she does is burn down the internet on a regular basis, and that’s why we’re such big fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Jan 19, 2020 at 1:05am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:44am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Jan 12, 2020 at 11:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:55am PST