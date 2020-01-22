Sara Sampaio Heats Things Up With Racy Black Bikini Shot
Sara Sampaio definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a racy black bikini shot on Instagram from her latest trip to the beach.
The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking the black two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain anything about where the terrific picture was taken or what it was for. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
