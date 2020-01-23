Jasmine Sanders Wins Day With Handful Of Red Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Jasmine Sanders hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely perfect as she posed for both of the snaps rocking a bright red two-piece suit with water in the background. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific pictures and simply captioned it, “Y’all ever started a post then be like Nahhhh that’s gone start TOO much shit.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing an animal print bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

Not to mention, a series of snaps from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Lorena Duran Wears Bikini-Top In Spicy Instagram Video
Georgia Fowler Drops Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Alana Blanchard Shares Great Bikini Video On Instagram