Jasmine Sanders Wins Day With Handful Of Red Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Sanders hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely perfect as she posed for both of the snaps rocking a bright red two-piece suit with water in the background. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific pictures and simply captioned it, “Y’all ever started a post then be like Nahhhh that’s gone start TOO much shit.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on Jan 23, 2020 at 12:45pm PST

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing an animal print bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on Jan 2, 2020 at 1:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on Dec 17, 2019 at 11:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:56pm PST

Not to mention, a series of snaps from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on May 27, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT