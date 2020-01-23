Lorena Duran Wears Bikini-Top In Spicy Instagram Video

share on facebook tweet this

Lorena Duran tore down Instagram with a recent post.

Duran, who will be in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, posted a video of herself in a bikini-top for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the wildest post we’ve ever seen out of her? I’d have to say no, but it’s still worth your time to check out. I can promise you that. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:26pm PST

What are we all thinking about this post from Duran? I’m thinking it’s the latest example that she’s going to be a star in the upcoming SI Swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her fire posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jan 19, 2020 at 12:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Dec 29, 2019 at 5:05am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Dec 27, 2019 at 12:59pm PST