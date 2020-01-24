Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Hyunjoo Hwang Shares Racy Lingerie Shot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Hyunjoo Hwang did her best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a racy lingerie shot on Instagram with her followers.
Born and raised in Korea, the swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a pink lace bra and matching underwear set.
She didn't explain much about where the photo was taken and captioned it, "On my worst behavior. My very first day with @victoriassecret."
The supermodel's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention a handful from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
