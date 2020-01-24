Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Hyunjoo Hwang Shares Racy Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Hyunjoo Hwang did her best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a racy lingerie shot on Instagram with her followers.

Born and raised in Korea, the swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a pink lace bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and captioned it, “On my worst behavior. My very first day with @victoriassecret.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The supermodel’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention a handful from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

