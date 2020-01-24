Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Hyunjoo Hwang Shares Racy Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Hyunjoo Hwang did her best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a racy lingerie shot on Instagram with her followers.

Born and raised in Korea, the swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a pink lace bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and captioned it, “On my worst behavior. My very first day with @victoriassecret.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Jan 24, 2020 at 7:55am PST

The supermodel’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 22, 2019 at 4:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 15, 2019 at 11:43pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 12, 2019 at 1:18pm PST

Not to mention a handful from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 9, 2019 at 9:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 9, 2019 at 9:01pm PST