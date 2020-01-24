Olivia Brower Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Purple Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Brower hands down won the day Friday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she rocked a light purple two-piece swimsuit while she posed on the beach during her shoot for the 2020 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with purple heart emojis, noting that it was taken in the British Virgin Islands. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 24, 2020 at 10:48am PST

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a silver one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Jan 24, 2020 at 11:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Jan 8, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Dec 27, 2019 at 2:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Nov 25, 2019 at 7:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Nov 21, 2019 at 11:27am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Nov 8, 2019 at 1:54pm PST