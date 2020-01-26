Izabel Goulart Shares Incredible Bikini Picture On Instagram
Izabel Goulart lit up Instagram with a recent snap.
Goulart, who is known for being one of the best models in the industry, posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I can promise you’re not going to want to miss this one at all, and that’s why the shot has more than 70,000 likes in an hour. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. My guess is you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It’s always a fun time when Goulart is out here dropping snaps like the one above for all of her fans. That’s just a fact, and that’s why we’re such big fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more of her insane pictures. You’re going to like them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram