Priyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum And More Stun In Jaw-Dropping Looks For 2020 Grammys

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Priyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum, Ariana Grande and more celebrities stunned in a variety of jaw-dropping looks at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 37-year-old actress and wife of Nick Jonas was quite the vision in a series of pictures she shared on Instagram on Sunday as she went braless in an extremely low-cut, white sparkling, fringe gown.

In one of her posts in the revealing number she captioned it simply, “Tassel fun. #grammys.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Supermodel Heidi Klum also was a knockout in a plunging neckline long-sleeve, silver number that was cut down to her waist with a high leg split. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Camila Cabello rocked a strapless black sparkling mini-dress with a lace overlay and black high heels for the evening’s festivities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Not to be outdone, Ariana Grande definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a strapless grey number with a train and ruffles that went on and on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

It was truly a night for the books

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Elizabeth Hurley Drops Stunning Bikini Picture On Instagram
Josie Canseco Wears Red Bra In Crazy Instagram Picture
Sara Underwood Rocks Instagram With Incredibly Revealing Photo
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]