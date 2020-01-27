Priyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum And More Stun In Jaw-Dropping Looks For 2020 Grammys
Priyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum, Ariana Grande and more celebrities stunned in a variety of jaw-dropping looks at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The 37-year-old actress and wife of Nick Jonas was quite the vision in a series of pictures she shared on Instagram on Sunday as she went braless in an extremely low-cut, white sparkling, fringe gown.
In one of her posts in the revealing number she captioned it simply, “Tassel fun. #grammys.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Supermodel Heidi Klum also was a knockout in a plunging neckline long-sleeve, silver number that was cut down to her waist with a high leg split. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Camila Cabello rocked a strapless black sparkling mini-dress with a lace overlay and black high heels for the evening’s festivities.
Not to be outdone, Ariana Grande definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a strapless grey number with a train and ruffles that went on and on.
It was truly a night for the books