Priyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum And More Stun In Jaw-Dropping Looks For 2020 Grammys

share on facebook tweet this

Priyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum, Ariana Grande and more celebrities stunned in a variety of jaw-dropping looks at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 37-year-old actress and wife of Nick Jonas was quite the vision in a series of pictures she shared on Instagram on Sunday as she went braless in an extremely low-cut, white sparkling, fringe gown.

In one of her posts in the revealing number she captioned it simply, “Tassel fun. #grammys.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 7:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:25pm PST

Supermodel Heidi Klum also was a knockout in a plunging neckline long-sleeve, silver number that was cut down to her waist with a high leg split. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 27, 2020 at 9:03am PST

Camila Cabello rocked a strapless black sparkling mini-dress with a lace overlay and black high heels for the evening’s festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:28pm PST

Not to be outdone, Ariana Grande definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a strapless grey number with a train and ruffles that went on and on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 26, 2020 at 10:08pm PST

It was truly a night for the books