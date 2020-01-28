Myla Dalbesio Heats Things Up With Racy Animal Print Bikini Shot
Myla Dalbesio definitely did her best to heat things up Tuesday when she shared a racy animal print bikini shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a black and white two-piece swimsuit and sunglasses during her latest shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about what it was for and simply captioned it, “#chasingsunshine” with a handful of sunshine emojis. ” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing yellow lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram