Olivia Culpo Wears Black Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture
Olivia Culpo burned down Instagram with a Wednesday swimsuit post.
Culpo, who is one of the most famous alive, posted a wild photo of herself in a black bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the post, “Hello #Miami!!!!” I think it’s safe to say Miami is more than ready for Culpo after this snap. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
My friends, it really doesn’t get much better than that all. That’s the definition of a golden post, and it’s proof of why she’s a star. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Olivia! Well done! Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram