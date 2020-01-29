Casi Davis Wears Pink Bikini In Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Casi Davis didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram post.

Davis, who is a major fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, dropped two photos of herself wearing a pink bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Folks, these two snaps might be two of the wildest shots we’ve ever seeing out of her, and that’s saying a lot out of Davis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below, and decide for yourself if they go too far. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Jan 28, 2020 at 2:17pm PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire post, and you’d have to be an idiot to disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Jan 16, 2020 at 1:50pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Jan 9, 2020 at 2:25pm PST