Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Bella Hadid did her very best Thursday to torch the internet when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot from her latest photo shoot.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed with her back to the camera wearing a tropical pattern two-piece swimsuit while in the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the picture was taken and simply captioned it while noting it was taken by famed photographer Mert Alas of Mert and Marcus. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her posing topless while wearing white bikini bottoms and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

