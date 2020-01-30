Jasmine Sanders Wears White Bikini In Incredible Instagram Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Jasmine Sanders didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram post.

Sanders, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the past, posted a video of herself wearing a white bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the most scandalous video we’ve ever seen out of Sanders? It’s hard to say for sure, but it certainly has to be in the conversation. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

You know you’re never in for a bad time online whenever Sanders is out here dropping fire like this for her fans on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, there are very few women capable of keeping up. For anybody who needs some more proof of that fact, I suggest you take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Hope Beel Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Lindsey Pelas Drops Pair Of Scandalous Pictures On Instagram
Georgia Fowler Shares Impressive Swimsuit Picture On Instagram