Kate Upton Drops Fire Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Upton did her best to burn down Instagram with a recent picture.

Upton, who is known for being one of the most popular models to ever live, posted a revealing photo of herself, and it’s crazy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also was a massive hit with her fans. I know that because the spicy shot quickly hit the six-figure mark for likes, which we all know is a great sign. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I can promise that you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jan 31, 2020 at 2:44pm PST

It’s always a fun time online whenever Upton is out here dropping fire pictures like the one above. It really doesn’t get much better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There’s a reason she’s a star, and it’s not because she holds back. It’s because she cranks things up to 100 on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 5, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 13, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 3, 2019 at 11:29am PDT