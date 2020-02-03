Gisele Bundchen Hands Down Wins The Day With Racy Topless Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Gisele Bundchen hands down won the day Monday when photographer Nino Munoz shared a jaw-dropping shot of her on Instagram topless from her latest photo shoot.

The 39-year-old super model looked absolutely incredible as she posed with her back to the camera wearing no top and black bottoms.  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

He didn’t explain much about the gorgeous post and simply captioned it in part, “G I S E L E @gisele / @DIORSKINCARE #DIORCAPTURETOTALE / @imgmodels #imgstars.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

 

Earlier, makeup artist Hung Vanngo also shared a few snaps after working on a shoot with the former Victoria’s Secret model. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

In the photos, she’s wearing metallic gold sheer underwear briefs and a matching bra. To say she looked sensational would be a serious understatement.

The caption next to the photo taken in Miami, Florida, read simply, “#GiseleBundchen (@gisele).”

 

The former lingerie model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a cropped white top with black bikini briefs while at the beach that is truly can’t-miss!

 

