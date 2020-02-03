Lais Ribeiro Wears Black Lingerie In Stunning Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Lais Ribeiro didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram picture.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The captioned the unreal photo, “It’s all about love/lace for Valentine’s Day.” Indeed, Lais! Indeed! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It might be enough to have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jan 31, 2020 at 4:09pm PST

What are we all thinking about this one from Ribeiro? I’m thinking that’s a fire post, and you’re either blind or a liar if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Lais. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her insane Instagram posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 29, 2019 at 1:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:28am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 5, 2019 at 4:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jul 20, 2019 at 1:17pm PDT