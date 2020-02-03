Lais Ribeiro Wears Black Lingerie In Stunning Instagram Picture
Lais Ribeiro didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram picture.
The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The captioned the unreal photo, “It’s all about love/lace for Valentine’s Day.” Indeed, Lais! Indeed! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. It might be enough to have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking about this one from Ribeiro? I’m thinking that’s a fire post, and you’re either blind or a liar if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Lais. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her insane Instagram posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram