Pamela Anderson Melts Down Instagram With Sexy Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram snap.

The modeling superstar posted a scandalous black and white photo of herself for everybody to see, and it is outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you were wondering whether or not her fans liked it, I can promise you they did. I know that because it quickly generated thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 31, 2020 at 8:51pm PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s one hell of a post, and you’d have to be crazy to disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s certainly not the wildest post we’ve ever seen out of her, but it’s still outstanding. Nice job, Pamela! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 27, 2020 at 3:13pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 16, 2020 at 4:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 28, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 18, 2019 at 7:40am PST