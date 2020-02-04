Ariel Winter Wins Day With Racy Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Ariel Winter hands down won the day Tuesday when she dropped a pair of racy shots on Instagram for her millions of followers celebrating that she was one year older.

The 22-year-old “Modern Family” star looked absolutely incredible as she posed for one shot rocking a frilly black very short mini-skirt with cowboy boots. In a second part, she shared a video clip of her wearing a black lace bra with a pink button-up shirt and cowboy hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Last Tuesday I turned 22! Another year closer to my last limitation of renting a car without issue!” (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

The actress‘ social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking a green thong bikini and looking sensational.

