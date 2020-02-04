Vita Sidorkina Heats Things Up With Black Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Vita Sidorkina did her best to heat things up Tuesday when she shared a racy black bikini shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a black two-piece swimsuit while at the beach in Miami. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about who the great picture was for and simply captioned it, “Winter in Miami by @marioalzatee.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

