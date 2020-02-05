Hailey Bieber Torches Internet With Racy Black Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Hailey Bieber torched the internet Wednesday when Elle magazine shared a racy black bikini shot on Instagram from her shoot for the March issue.

The 23-year-old supermodel looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while coming out of the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the terrific snap and simply captioned it in part, “@haileybieber on reconnecting with @justinbieber: ‘He had grown up so much. I was actually shocked. I think I had grown up a lot, too.'” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Lucky for us, a handful of other jaw-dropping photos from the shoot have been shared by those who worked on the set. Check them out! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational!

