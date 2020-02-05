Hailey Bieber Torches Internet With Racy Black Bikini Shot
Hailey Bieber torched the internet Wednesday when Elle magazine shared a racy black bikini shot on Instagram from her shoot for the March issue.
The 23-year-old supermodel looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while coming out of the water.
The magazine didn't explain much about the terrific snap and simply captioned it in part, "@haileybieber on reconnecting with @justinbieber: 'He had grown up so much. I was actually shocked. I think I had grown up a lot, too.'"
View this post on Instagram
Lucky for us, a handful of other jaw-dropping photos from the shoot have been shared by those who worked on the set. Check them out!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram