Rita Ora Wears Red Outfit In Scandalous Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora dominated Instagram with a recent post.

The singing sensation posted several photos of herself in a sexy red outfit, and they’re all a definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the spicy post. I know that because it quickly generated hundreds of thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Feb 5, 2020 at 11:29am PST

You know you’re in for a crazy time online whenever Ora is out here dropping bombs for her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and you’d be foolish to disagree. Here are a few more of her insane posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jan 12, 2020 at 10:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Dec 25, 2019 at 7:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Dec 16, 2019 at 4:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:06pm PST