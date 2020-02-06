Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Bikini Video Of Josephine Skriver On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped a fire Instagram video of Josephine Skriver early Thursday morning.

Skriver will be in the 2020 issue, and we got our first look at her this morning. My friends, the post didn’t disappoint. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The Danish-born superstar wore a red bikini in the video, and there’s probably a very good chance you’ll be looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 6, 2020 at 6:01am PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s a great example of how amazing Skriver is in the modeling game, and there’s no doubt about it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The 2020 SI Swimsuit issue is going to be incredible with Skriver involved. Can’t wait! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:04am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 10, 2020 at 8:03am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 9, 2020 at 9:22am PST