Joan Smalls Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls hands down won the day Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers from her latest travels.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed with her back to the camera wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit with a sheer skirt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the great picture was taken and simply captioned it, “Gorgeous.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:11am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 12, 2020 at 6:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 1, 2020 at 8:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 15, 2019 at 10:10am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Sep 19, 2019 at 2:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:51am PST