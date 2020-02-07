Joan Smalls Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Joan Smalls hands down won the day Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers from her latest travels.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed with her back to the camera wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit with a sheer skirt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the great picture was taken and simply captioned it, “Gorgeous.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram
Pamela Anderson's 12-Day Marriage To Movie Producer Is Over — She Calls It 'A Terrible Mistake'
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram