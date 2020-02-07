Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Bikini Video Of Camille Kostek On Instagram
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped an incredible Instagram video of Camille Kostek early Friday morning.
In the video shared by SI Swimsuit, Kostek rocked a skimpy bikini for all of her fans, and it’s not too tough on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, it feels like this might be the spiciest content we’ve seen out of Kostek in a minute or two. It’s that impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a watch below. You’re going to like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
There’s no question at all that Kostek is an elite talent when it comes to burning down the internet. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
When she decides to cut it loose online, you know you’re in for an amazing time. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram