Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Bikini Video Of Camille Kostek On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped an incredible Instagram video of Camille Kostek early Friday morning.

In the video shared by SI Swimsuit, Kostek rocked a skimpy bikini for all of her fans, and it’s not too tough on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, it feels like this might be the spiciest content we’ve seen out of Kostek in a minute or two. It’s that impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

There’s no question at all that Kostek is an elite talent when it comes to burning down the internet. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she decides to cut it loose online, you know you’re in for an amazing time. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Charlotte McKinney Goes Topless In Stunning Maxim Instagram Picture
Antje Utgaard Posts Scandalous Picture On Instagram
Viki Odintcova Shares Revealing Picture On Instagram