Pamela Anderson Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson stunned on Instagram with a recent post.

The bombshell model posted a black and white photo of herself topless, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might be one of the spiciest pictures we’ve ever seen out of Anderson. It’s that crazy, and my guess is you’ll agree once you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if this one goes a shade too far. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 8, 2020 at 4:48pm PST

My friends, that’s about as far as you can go online before you starting pushing the envelope a shade too far on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, none of us should be too surprised. Burning down the internet is what has made Anderson a star on every level. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 5, 2020 at 6:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 4, 2020 at 6:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 2, 2020 at 9:26am PST