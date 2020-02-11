Jennifer Aniston Wins Day With Racy Snaps From Magazine Shoot: ‘Feeling Proud And Honored’

share on facebook tweet this

Jennifer Aniston hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a couple racy snaps on Instagram for her millions of followers from her latest magazine cover shoot.

The 51-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shots rocking a variety of revealing outfits. In one of the pictures she posted, the “Friends” star wore black thigh-high boots, black briefs and a black leather jacket. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover,” she added. “Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Feb 11, 2020 at 1:11pm PST

Lucky for us, the magazine has also shared a handful of snaps from the stunning cover shoot, including one snap of the “Horrible Bosses” star wearing a pink satin bra top with a black leather skirt and looking sensational. Check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Ottenberg (@melzy917) on Feb 11, 2020 at 12:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Ottenberg (@melzy917) on Feb 11, 2020 at 9:17am PST

The “Just Go With It” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from various events. But one we would be remiss not to share would have to be snaps from Aniston’s shoot for the October issue of InStyle magazine last year that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Sep 4, 2019 at 5:00am PDT