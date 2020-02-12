Candice Swanepoel Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Candice Swanepoel didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram picture.

Swanepoel, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, and it’s outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the scandalous picture, “From where I’d rather be..” Yeah, I think it’s safe to assume her fans probably agree. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:38am PST

What are we all thinking about this post from Swanepoel? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire post, and there’s no other way to spin it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, none of us should be surprised. When Swanepoel cuts it loose, she never disappoints. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 4, 2020 at 10:27am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 3, 2020 at 10:15am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 24, 2020 at 2:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 20, 2019 at 4:21pm PST