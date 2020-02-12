Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Jamea Lynee Shares Jaw-Dropping Orange Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced the final six models selected in its annual search and Jamea Lynee celebrated being selected with a jaw-dropping orange swimsuit shot.

The SI Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely amazing as she posed on the catwalk rocking a high-cut, colorful one-piece suit while strutting her stuff. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific snap and captioned it, “Wow you guys… this moment right here is so surreal, I made it to top 6!!! I’M GOING TO BE IN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2020!!! No one wake me up from this dream! Thank you so much for believing in me and giving me this opportunity @mj_day @hillarydrezner @alyssaconroy @kbhendrix @ja_neyney @jo.giunta @darcieburroughs I am beyond thankful for you guys and everyone at SI. I cannot wait to start this new journey that has been added to my life! LET’S GET IT.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:37am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is quite the treat with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing red lace lingerie and looking sensational! Congratulations!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Nov 14, 2019 at 10:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:34am PDT