Josie Canseco Wins The Day With Pink Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Josie Canseco hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a racy pink lingerie shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the revealing shot wearing a pink tank with pink underwear from her latest photo shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the fantastic picture and simply captioned it, “In honor of valentines day, some @victoriassecret for ya.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing a red bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ???? (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ???? (@josiecanseco) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Wins Day With Racy Snaps From Magazine Shoot: 'Feeling Proud And Honored'