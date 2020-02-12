Josie Canseco Wins The Day With Pink Lingerie Shot
Josie Canseco hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a racy pink lingerie shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the revealing shot wearing a pink tank with pink underwear from her latest photo shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the fantastic picture and simply captioned it, “In honor of valentines day, some @victoriassecret for ya.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing a red bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram