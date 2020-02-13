Blanca Padilla Heats Things Up With Sheer Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Blanca Padilla definitely heated things up Thursday when she posted a racy sheer lingerie shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed with her back to the camera wearing a matching peach-colored sheer bra and underwear set.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “In the name of [LOVE] crfashionbook.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her posing totally nude while lounging in a tub of water.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

