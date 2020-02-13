Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Clarissa Bowers Wins Day With Floral Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Clarissa Bowers celebrated being chosen as one of the final six in the annual magazine search with a racy bikini shot on Instagram.

The swimsuit finalist looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing a colorful floral two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the post and captioned it in part, “Received the news that I’m going to be in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue…. GOOD LORD I never would have imagined I’d be able to say those words.

I’ve looked up to this brand, this team, and so many of the women who have been in @si_swimsuit ever since I was a little girl.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Feb 12, 2020 at 2:53pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational. Clearly, a great choice by the magazine. Congratulations!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Dec 6, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Oct 4, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Aug 25, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarissa Bowers (@clarissabowers) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT